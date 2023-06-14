T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to protest on June 16 in Coimbatore

June 14, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Parties belonging to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 announced that they would stage a joint agitation in Coimbatore on Friday, June 16.

The announcement comes after Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early Wednesday, and then taken to the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai.

The agitation has been planned to condemn the “anti-people, anti-democratic and intimidatory politics of the BJP,” a statement said.

The joint statement, issued by constituents of the alliance – DMK (signed by general secretary Duraimurugan), Dravidar Kazhagam, Congress, MDMK, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, VCK, Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, noted that June 23 is the date marked to unite democratic political forces against the BJP.

The BJP was attempting to cause confusion in the united Opposition. The BJP government at the Centre was using official agencies across States against its political opponents. The BJP cannot win in Tamil Nadu, and so, is attempting a back-door entry, the statement said.

The ED had tortured Mr. Senthilbalaji and it had gone to such an extent that the Minister now requires heart surgery, it noted. The Minister had assured the ED that he would extend all cooperation for the investigation, but despite this, he was tortured. This was nothing but a threat, and not an investigation, the statement said.

The statement also questioned the ED searching the Minister’s office at the State Secretariat. “We are not frightened by such actions,” it said. It termed Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State a few days ago as a total failure, and alleged that to hide this failure, action against Mr. Senthilbalaji had been initiated.

Recently the Supreme Court Judges had told the ED, “Don’t create an atmosphere of fear” but despite this, the ED has not changed, the statement said. Until we ensure the BJP’s final loss, our people’s campaign will continue, it added.

