T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Prison doctors are monitoring his health, Minister given ‘A’ class prisoner food

July 19, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Arrested T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was taken to the Central Prison, Puzhal, earlier this week, has been admitted to the prison’s hospital. Prison sources said the Minister’s health condition is being monitored by the doctors of the prison hospital and food, meant for ‘A’ class prisoners, is being provided to him.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was first admitted to Government Super Multi Specialty Hospital in Omandurar, after he complained of chest pain following the Enforcement Directorate’s taking him into custody, early on June 14 2023. The hospital said he had triple vessel disease, and advised surgery. He was subsequently admitted to Kauvery Hospital, even while he was under judicial remand, following a Madras High Court direction. On June 21, 2023, he underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at the hospital.

On July 17, 2023, after the Madras High Court refused to grant him relief as sought in a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Megala, he was discharged from the hospital and shifted to Puzhal prison.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, in a cash-for-jobs scam that took place when he was the Minister for Transport between 2011 and 2015, during the AIADMK regime.