T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Income Tax officials begin searches in Karur for the third time in seven weeks

Income Tax (I-T) Department officials have resumed searches, in Karur, at premises of the persons linked to T.N. Minister V. Senthilbajaji, who is in judicial custody after being arrested in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The residence of Subramani, managing partner of Kondu Mess, (a restaurant) in Rayanur and the Sri Ramavilas weaving factory in Chinna Andankoil are among the places, where I-T searches were under way on Tuesday. The searches are being carried out with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The premises, where the searches are on, were brought under the I-T scanner when officials carried out an eight-day long search operation, beginning on May 26. Some of the houses and offices were, at that point, sealed during the operation for non-cooperation by the residents.

Tuesday’s searches are the third within seven weeks. The private office of Mr. Senthilbalaji and his brother V. Ashok Kumar at Ramakrishnapuram, which was sealed on June 2, continues to be closed. Mr. Ashok Kumar, who was summoned twice by the I-T officials, is yet to appear before them.

