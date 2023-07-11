HamberMenu
T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Income Tax officials begin searches in Karur for the third time in seven weeks

I-T officials began searching premises of persons linked to arrested T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji; a residence and a weaving factory are among the premises being searched on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - KARUR

C.Jaisankar
Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force at a weaving factory in Karur, where Income Tax officials are carrying out searches

Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force at a weaving factory in Karur, where Income Tax officials are carrying out searches | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Income Tax (I-T) Department officials have resumed searches, in Karur, at premises of the persons linked to T.N. Minister V. Senthilbajaji, who is in judicial custody after being arrested in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The residence of Subramani, managing partner of Kondu Mess, (a restaurant) in Rayanur and the Sri Ramavilas weaving factory in Chinna Andankoil are among the places, where I-T searches were under way on Tuesday. The searches are being carried out with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The premises, where the searches are on, were brought under the I-T scanner when officials carried out an eight-day long search operation, beginning on May 26. Some of the houses and offices were, at that point, sealed during the operation for non-cooperation by the residents.

Tuesday’s searches are the third within seven weeks. The private office of Mr. Senthilbalaji and his brother V. Ashok Kumar at Ramakrishnapuram, which was sealed on June 2, continues to be closed. Mr. Ashok Kumar, who was summoned twice by the I-T officials, is yet to appear before them.

