T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji files defamation complaint against Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy 

May 25, 2023

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthilbalaji, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 filed a complaint against K. Krishnasamy, president of Puthiya Tamilagam for defamatory speeches and tweets against him.

The complaint was presented by Richardson Wilson on behalf of the Minister, before the XIVth Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore.

Mr. Senthilbalaji submitted that on May 10, Mr. Krishnasamy had posted a copy of the representation allegedly given by him to the Governor of Tamil Nadu on his party’s website and further posted a tweet on his Twitter page alleging corruption to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore through Tasmac.

Mr. Senthilbalaji also submitted that Mr. Krishnasamy had stated that excise duty is being collected only for 60% of the liquor sold by Tasmac. The Minister contended that the allegation was false, baseless and concocted. Mr. Krishnasamy has not furnished any proof, materials or cogent evidence for such an allegation, said Mr. Senthilbalaji in his complaint.

