T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji case: Appoint special judge for trial, Supreme Court tells Madras HC

Updated - September 30, 2024 03:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The present trial judge is overwhelmed by caseload

The Hindu Bureau

V. Senthilbalaji | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Supreme Court, on Monday (September 30, 2024), has asked the Madras High Court to appoint a special judge for the trial in the cash-for-jobs ‘scam’ involving Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji.

In its directive to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, the apex court asked appoint a special judge with lesser workload, t conduct the trial as the present trial judge is overwhelmed by caseload.

Earlier on September 26, Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case last year, was released from the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, after being in remand for 471 days. He walked out of prison after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was sworn-in again as the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition, during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on September 29.

