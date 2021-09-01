Tamil Nadu

TN Minister says even if RT-PCR results of deceased parents are not COVID-19 positive, children can receive aid

Even if the RT-PCR test results of deceased parent/s did not declare them COVID-19 positive, their children could benefit from the State government scheme by producing CT scans and other documents, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan informed the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Minister was responding to concerns raised in this regard by DMK legislator T.K.G. Neelamegam (Thanjavur) in the House, who requested government action, contending that only children of those parent/s whose RT-PCR test results declared them COVID-19 positive were being given aid.


