T.N. Minister Periyasamy suo motu revision | Madras High Court sets aside his discharge from irregular plot allotment case

February 26, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday, February 26, 2024, set aside an order passed by a trial court last year, discharging Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy from a case booked for alleged irregular allotment of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) plot to the personal security officer of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Minister to face the trial along with two other accused persons in the case, and ordered the proceedings to be held on a day-to-day basis. He also directed the trial court to remand the accused persons to judicial custody if they adopted any dilatory tactics. Further, a periodic report on the progress of the trial must be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court, he ordered.

The case relates to the allotment of a high-income group plot in Chennai to Ganesan, the personal security officer of late CM M. Karunanidhi, for being an “impeccable and honest government servant” when Mr. Periyasamy served as Housing Minister during the DMK regime in March 2008. The DVAC had booked the case after the AIADMK came to power in 2011.

On December 17, 2012, then Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Dhanabal had granted sanction for the prosecution. However, in 2016, Mr. Periyasamy filed a discharge petition on multiple grounds including the ground that the sanction to prosecute should have been obtained from the Governor, and not the Speaker.

A special court for MP/MLA cases dismissed the discharge petition in July 6, 2016 and its order was confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court in November and December 2022 respectively.

Mr. Periyasamy filed another discharge petition before the special court on February 21, 2023. The second petition was also filed on the ground that the competent authority to grant sanction was the Governor and not the Speaker. This time, the special court accepted the contention and passed a discharge order on March 17, 2023 leading to the present suo motu revision taken up in September 2023.

