TN Minister lays foundation for Motor Vehicle Inspector office in Sathyamangalam

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthan laying the foundation stone for the Motor Vehicles Inspector office at Sathyamangalam   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, K.S. Masthan, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for a new building of the Motor Vehicle Inspector’s office at Sathyamangalam near here.

The office, to be built at a cost of ₹162.50 lakh by the Public Works Department (PWD), will house the office of the Motor Vehicle Inspector, the driving license registration room, waiting room and rest rooms for persons with disabilities.

District Collector D. Mohan and Deputy Commissioner of Transport Nellaiappan were present.


