T.N. Minister inaugurates Emergency and Trauma Care unit at Kurunjipadi GH

January 26, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Thursday, January 25, 2024 inaugurated the Emergency and Trauma Care unit at the Kurunjipadi Government Hospital.

According to an NLCIL press release, the unit was built by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at a cost of ₹2.50 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The two-storey building constructed in an area of 11,900 sq. feet has a trauma care ward, rooms for duty doctors and nurses, reception-cum-X-Ray room. The first floor is equipped with an operation theatre, Intensive Care Unit and post-operative ward.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said the new facility will extend timely medical assistance to emergency and trauma care patients from 141 surrounding villages.

NLCIL Director (Human Resources) Samir Swarup, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and officials were present.

