  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

T.N. Minister Geetha Jeevan, family members, acquitted in disproportionate assets case

The case was filed in 2001 against N. Peiyasamy, former MLA and Ms. Jeevan’s father, as well as various members of her family; Mr. Perisamy passed away as in 2017; the Minister said the case had been filed for “political vendetta”

December 14, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan coming out of the Thoothukudi District Court on Wednesday

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan coming out of the Thoothukudi District Court on Wednesday | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A court in Thoothukudi has acquitted Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, and her younger brother and Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation Jegan Periyasamy, in a disproportionate assets case filed against her, her father, and former Thoothukudi MLA N. Periyasamy as well as her family members.

When Mr. Periyasamy of the DMK represented the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency between 1996 and 2001, Ms. Geetha was the chairperson of the Thoothukudi District Panchayat. When the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government returned to power in 2001, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption filed case against Mr. Periyasamy, his wife Ebenezer, Ms. Geetha, Periyasamy’s sons N.P. Raja and Jegan and son-in-law Jeevan Jacob, for allegedly amassing wealth to the tune of ₹ 2.31 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of their income.

Even as the trial of the case was going on, Mr. Periyasamy passed away in 2017 due to ill health and the remaining five accused stood for trial.

 As all the five appeared before the court for the judgment on Wednesday, Principal District Judge Gurumurthy acquitted them.

Emerging from the court complex, Ms. Geetha said the case filed by the then AIADMK government “for political vendetta” had been defeated in a court of law. “Justice has finally prevailed,” she said before leaving the court complex.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.