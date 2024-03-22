T.N. Minister E.V. Velu’s car searched by flying squad near Kallakurichi

March 22, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

A flying squad team on Friday searched the car of Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu while the Minister was on his way to Kallakurichi. No recovery was made.

Official sources said the flying squads deployed across the Kallakurichi district were alerted to carry out inspections on vehicles of candidates and leaders. As part of the drive, officials intercepted the vehicle of Mr. Velu as he was heading to Kallakurichi from Tiruvannamalai to attend a meeting of political parties in the DMK-led alliance.

The team searched the vehicle at Madampoondi, and recorded a video of the exercise.

