TN Mercantile Bank ATM robbery: over a dozen quizzed

Over a dozen persons, including bank staff, were interrogated in connection with the theft at an ATM branch of Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank in Maduravoyal on Sunday.

An investigation officer said, “The passwords to open the ATM machine has not been changed for last several months. There are several others, including former staff, who left the service and the present staff who are aware of the passwords. One of them might have shared the passwords with the suspect. We are working on certain vital clues from CCTV footage. Soon we will trace the suspects who are involved in this theft.”

The crime was committed in full public glare at 12.30 p.m on Sunday after diverting attention of the security staff. The ATM is attached with Maduravoyal branch of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank located on MMDA Main road.

Following a complaint filed by Rajkumar, manager, Maduravoyal police inspector Radhakrishnan, registered a case of theft against unknown persons and has taken it up for investigation. They also collected the CCTV footage from the cameras to nab the suspects.

The police said, at 12.30 p.m, an unidentified man, covering his face, came in an auto to the ATM and entered it on the pretext of spraying disinfectant. The suspect opened the machine using keys and was taking the cash away from the machine. A customer who came to the ATM to deposit money found suspicious activity and alerted the security staff. By the time, the suspect escaped in the auto with cash.

Police sources said the bank staff had filled ₹17.10 lakh on Saturday afternoon. On verification, ₹8.69 lakh was stolen from ATM, the police said.