Tamil Nadu

TN Mercantile Bank ATM robbery: over a dozen quizzed

Man with face covered enters kiosk at Maduravoil, diverting security guard’s attention

Over a dozen persons, including bank staff, were interrogated in connection with the theft at an ATM branch of Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank in Maduravoyal on Sunday.

An investigation officer said, “The passwords to open the ATM machine has not been changed for last several months. There are several others, including former staff, who left the service and the present staff who are aware of the passwords. One of them might have shared the passwords with the suspect. We are working on certain vital clues from CCTV footage. Soon we will trace the suspects who are involved in this theft.”

The crime was committed in full public glare at 12.30 p.m on Sunday after diverting attention of the security staff. The ATM is attached with Maduravoyal branch of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank located on MMDA Main road.

Following a complaint filed by Rajkumar, manager, Maduravoyal police inspector Radhakrishnan, registered a case of theft against unknown persons and has taken it up for investigation. They also collected the CCTV footage from the cameras to nab the suspects.

The police said, at 12.30 p.m, an unidentified man, covering his face, came in an auto to the ATM and entered it on the pretext of spraying disinfectant. The suspect opened the machine using keys and was taking the cash away from the machine. A customer who came to the ATM to deposit money found suspicious activity and alerted the security staff. By the time, the suspect escaped in the auto with cash.

Police sources said the bank staff had filled ₹17.10 lakh on Saturday afternoon. On verification, ₹8.69 lakh was stolen from ATM, the police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 2:37:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-mercantile-bank-atm-robbery-over-a-dozen-quizzed/article31721621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY