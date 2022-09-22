T.N. medical university begins admission for PG in public health journalism

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 18:25 IST

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has called for applications for four masters level programmes for the current academic year. The Department of Epidemiology will conduct a two-year full time regular M.Sc. in Epidemiology (four seats) for which candidates with MBBS, BDS, Ayush or PG degree in veterinary science, physiotherapy, pharmacy or life sciences are eligible. It has on offer 16 seats in M.Sc Public Health for which candidates with undergraduate degree in medicine, dentistry, Ayush, veterinary science, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, life sciences, and allied health sciences besides civil engineering may apply. The university has on offer eight seats in a one-year PG diploma course in Public Health Journalism. Details of application process are available at http://www.tnmgrmu.ac.in. Candidates may also call 044 – 22200713 or e-mail: epid@tnmgrmu.ac.in. The last date to submit applications at the Department of Epidemiology is September 30, according to the University registrar.

