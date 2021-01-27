TN Medical Students Association to stage protest on Thursday

The TNMSA is protesting the collection of high fees at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College

Protests on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) will be held at all medical colleges on Thursday to condemn the collection of high fees at Rajah Muthiah Medical College.

The association, in a press release said, government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu charged only ₹13,600 for MBBS, ₹30,000 for MD/MS, ₹11,610 for BDS and ₹30,000 for MDS. However, Rajah Muthiah Medical College, which comes under the control of the State government, charges ₹5.6 lakh for MBBS students and ₹9.6 lakh for MD/MS courses.

“Such legalised plunder of tuition fees affects students from humble backgrounds. The college students have been fighting for the last 50 days against this loot. The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association expresses its full support for its struggle,” the association said.

To condemn the high fees, the association will stage protests in all medical colleges. Members of TNMSA and medical students from all over the State will join and support the protest of the college students, it said.