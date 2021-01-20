TN medical students association requests implementation of OBC reservation

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) has requested the Central government to implement reservation for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in postgraduate medical seats allotted by the States to the All India Quota (AIQ) at least from this year onwards.

In a statement, the TNMSA said the 27% OBC reservation in AIQ seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - PG (NEET-PG) was not followed by the Central government last year. The association said that the Madras High Court had directed the Centre to appoint a committee to resolve the OBC reservation issue in NEET PG. However, almost six months have passed and the Centre has not announced whether such a committee was set up or if it had submitted a report. In such a situation, NEET PG examination for 2021 admissions was scheduled to be held on April 18. So, the association requested the Centre to provide OBC reservation in NEET PG at least from this year onwards.