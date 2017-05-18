T.N. may opt for public exam for Class 11

The Tamil Nadu government, which is keen on holding a public examination for Class 11, would announce a policy decision on this in a couple of days, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Wednesday.

Rejecting the fear that a public exam for Class 11 would be an additional burden on students, Mr. Sengottaiyan, in a press meet here, said, “It (Class 11 public exam) would prepare them for higher studies. It is not only our dream but also the dream of students, parents and educationists.” The Minister also pointed to neighbouring States, which hold public exams for Class 11, and said there have been demands from Tamil Nadu too for the same for a long time now.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the results for Class 10 would be released at 10 am on May 19. “Within two minutes, all students would receive the details of the results through SMS,” he said.

An official in the School Education Department said the State government’s proposal for Class 11 public exam follows the recommendations of a high-level committee, and a GO would be issued within a day or two. “The decision will likely apply to students who would have passed Class 10 this month and would be pursuing Class 11 in the coming academic year,” the official told The Hindu.

Date extended

Mr. Sengottaiyan announced that the last date for applying for admissions to schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has been extended to May 26 from the earlier May 18. “So far, over 40,000 have applied under the RTE Act,” he said.

The Minister further maintained that the State government would continue to urge the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of NEET for medical admissions. “As far as NEET is concerned, the Chief Minister has urged the Prime Minister three times that Tamil Nadu be exempted. The Health Secretary also went four days ago and insisted the same. We will continue to urge the Centre against NEET,” he said.

As for syllabus of text books, which has not been changed for over 12 years, the Minister said it would be changed in phases within three years.