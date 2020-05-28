T.N. may go ahead with setting up Jaya memorial foundation

The State government is learnt to have received legal advice that it can go ahead with the formation of the ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation,’ an entity proposed in the ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit last week, to administer the Veda Nilayam, residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Indicating this, a senior government official said that as far as the government was concerned, the Madras High Court, which on Wednesday declared Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew as her class II heirs, it has only made certain suggestions, which the government might “ignore.”

Even at the time of promulgation of the ordinance, the position of the authorities was that as and when the legal heirs were ascertained, they would be paid compensation, most likely through a city civil court.

An ordinance had to be issued, as the Veda Nilayam was an intestate private property and the State government had planned to convert it into a memorial of the late leader.

The official contended that the court apart from directing provision of round-the-clock security to Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak and niece Deepa [at their cost], did not make any “direction to the government”.