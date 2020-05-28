Tamil Nadu

T.N. may go ahead with setting up Jaya memorial foundation

High Court has only made certain suggestions, says official

The State government is learnt to have received legal advice that it can go ahead with the formation of the ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation,’ an entity proposed in the ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit last week, to administer the Veda Nilayam, residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Indicating this, a senior government official said that as far as the government was concerned, the Madras High Court, which on Wednesday declared Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew as her class II heirs, it has only made certain suggestions, which the government might “ignore.”

Even at the time of promulgation of the ordinance, the position of the authorities was that as and when the legal heirs were ascertained, they would be paid compensation, most likely through a city civil court.

An ordinance had to be issued, as the Veda Nilayam was an intestate private property and the State government had planned to convert it into a memorial of the late leader.

The official contended that the court apart from directing provision of round-the-clock security to Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak and niece Deepa [at their cost], did not make any “direction to the government”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:45:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-may-go-ahead-with-setting-up-jaya-memorial-foundation/article31690947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY