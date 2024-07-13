T.N. man stabs supervisor after being fired from work

A man hailing from Telangana, S. Venketa Kannagarao (46), working as supervisor of a private manufacturing company inside the SIPCOT complex in Cheyyar town near Tiruvannamalai, was allegedly murdered by a man who was dismissed from work.

The victim had been working at the firm for the past few years. Police said a week ago, the accused person, M. Yadhav (19), a native of Kancheepuram, joined the company as an unorganised worker. Kannagarao had assigned him work. However, Kannagarao found Yadhav shirking work, and had warned him. An argument broke out between them, following which Kanagarao escalated the issue to senior officials of the company. Subsequently, Yadhav was sacked.

Police said angered by his dismissal, Yadhav returned to the firm and allegedly stabbed Kannagarao, who collapsed. Yadhav fled the spot. Staff at the firm rushed Kanagarao to the Government Taluk Hospital in Kancheepuram where he died.

A case was registered by Dusi police and Yadhav was arrested and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.