T.N. man repatriated from Malaysia after 12 years

A native of Coimbatore district, who could not return from Malaysia for over 12 years, was repatriated to India earlier this month, thanks to the efforts of his family friend and the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Saravanan (name changed) left for Malaysia 12 years ago. He could not land a job, and the validity of his visa eventually expired. He subsequently lost his documents, but managed to stay in the country for employment, fearing legal consequences if he chose to contact the authorities, a source said.

Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy said, “His family contacted me, and we contacted the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur.”

Ramesh Rao, who made efforts for the repatriation, said that Saravanan collapsed last month and was admitted to hospital, where he remained unconscious for a long time. Recalling the challenges his family faced in locating him, Mr. Ramesh said that he helped them contact the Commissionerate. After paying a fine, Mr. Saravanan arrived at the Tiruchi airport earlier this month.