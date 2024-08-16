GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. man repatriated from Malaysia after 12 years

Published - August 16, 2024 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A native of Coimbatore district, who could not return from Malaysia for over 12 years, was repatriated to India earlier this month, thanks to the efforts of his family friend and the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Saravanan (name changed) left for Malaysia 12 years ago. He could not land a job, and the validity of his visa eventually expired. He subsequently lost his documents, but managed to stay in the country for employment, fearing legal consequences if he chose to contact the authorities, a source said.

Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy said, “His family contacted me, and we contacted the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur.”

Ramesh Rao, who made efforts for the repatriation, said that Saravanan collapsed last month and was admitted to hospital, where he remained unconscious for a long time. Recalling the challenges his family faced in locating him, Mr. Ramesh said that he helped them contact the Commissionerate. After paying a fine, Mr. Saravanan arrived at the Tiruchi airport earlier this month.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.