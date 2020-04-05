Tamil Nadu

T.N. man booked for making communal comments on YouTube

Maridhas has been accused of making comments to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups while speaking on terrorism and COVID-19

Tirunelveli City Police have booked a man Maridhas on the charge of making malicious comments against the Muslim community in his YouTube channel.

Based on a complaint from Kader, a member of the Tamizhaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, the Melapalayam Police on Saturday booked him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

The police added that Mr. Maridhas, who is active on the social media and known for endorsing right wing views, has been accused of making comments to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups while speaking on terrorism and COVID-19.

He has been booked under Sections 292 (a), 295(A) and 505 (2) of IPC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 2:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-man-booked-for-making-communal-comments-on-youtube/article31262115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY