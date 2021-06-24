Tamil Nadu

Lorry owners federation seek extension of time to remit motor vehicle tax

Members of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and All India Motor Transport Congress, Tamil Nadu, have made representation to the State government seeking extension of the deadline to remit motor vehicle tax and monthly instalments.

In a letter to the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the federation’s president Murugan Venkatachalam said many lorry owners have been severely affected by various issues, including fuel price hike and decrease in availability of loads due to the lockdown period.

The government must extend the time limit for payment of transport tax for two quarters (between April and June; July and September) till September 30 without penalty. Moreover, the government must pass a directive to extend EMI moratorium for loans till December, he said.


