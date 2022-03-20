T.N. logs no COVID-19 deaths; 21 districts record no fresh cases

56 fresh infections reported in State

Ariyalur, Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts were free of COVID-19 infections as of Sunday with no one under treatment here either.

Overall in Tamil Nadu, 56 persons, including a passenger from Malaysia, tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of those under treatment to 620. No fresh cases were registered in 21 districts. Of the 17 districts that reported fresh infections, only Chennai had figures in double digits (22).

So far, in Chennai 7,50,900 persons have tested positive for the virus and 7,41,618 persons have been discharged after recovering. As on date, 214 persons are under treatment here and 9,068 hospitalised persons have succumbed to the infection. The neighbouring district, Chengalpattu, recorded seven fresh cases. Kancheepuram logged three cases and Salem four.

As on date, of the 34,52,390 persons infected, as many as 5,04,206 are senior citizens and 1,28,316 are aged below 12. A total of 28,19,868 persons are aged 13-60, the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health said.

With 106 persons being discharged, the total recoveries stood at 34,13,745. The State did not log any new death. So far, 38,025 persons who were under treatment in hospitals have died of the infection.

Of the 88,27,971 people who arrived in the State, 9,607 have been infected. Among them since May 19, 2020, a total of 6,794 persons who had travelled by road in their own vehicle were found to be infected.