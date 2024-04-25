GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. logs all-time high absorption of solar energy at 40.50 MU

April 25, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu witnessed an all-time high solar energy absorption of 40.50 million units (MU) on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 39.90 MU recorded on March 13, Tangedco has said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The solar power generation was 5,365 MW on Tuesday. So far, the highest solar generation has been 5,398 MW, recorded on March 5, it added.

According to data from the State Load Despatch Centre, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand was 19,052 MW, while the daily consumption was 441.364 MU on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among the southern States.

During summer this year, the power demand has been continuously reaching new highs, amid intense heatwave conditions, the general election and the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The State’s peak power demand reached an all-time high of 20,341 MW and the daily consumption touched 448.21 MU on April 18.

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity stands at 4,320 MW. Along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS), and long-term and short-term power purchase agreements, Tamil Nadu’s conventional installed capacity stands at 16,417.38 MW.

Meeting shortage

During summer, Tangedco meets the shortage in availability through short-term agreements, swap power arrangements and purchases from power exchanges and absorption of wind and solar power.

