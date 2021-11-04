T.N. logs 962 fresh COVID-19 cases

11 districts report fewer than 10 cases each; 19 deaths raise toll to 36,176; 62,492 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu logged 962 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday. While 11 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each, 24 districts had no COVID-19 deaths.

As the fresh infections stayed below 1,000 for the third day, Coimbatore and Chennai continued to report cases in three digits. There were 109 cases in Coimbatore and 105 cases in Chennai. In Chengalpattu, 82 persons tested positive, while Erode reported 69 cases. There were 66 cases in Tiruppur, 58 in Salem and 47 in Namakkal. Ramanathapuram and Theni reported a single case each.

So far, 27,05,548 persons have tested positive in the State. With 19 persons succumbing to the infection, the toll climbed to 36,176. There were three deaths in Chennai, while there were two deaths each in Madurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur. Coimbatore reported nil fatalities.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old man from Chennai. He had tested positive on October 27 and November 1. He had tuberculosis and mitral stenosis, and was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvallur on October 26 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for six days. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on November 2.

Another 1,078 persons were discharged after treatment. The State’s active caseload fell marginally to 11,012. A total of 11 districts had fewer than 100 active cases each.

As many as 1,15,237 samples were tested. So far, 5,15,09,851 samples have been tested.

Daily vaccination coverage fell to 62,492 on Wednesday. This took the overall coverage at government centres to 5,67,41,025. Those vaccinated included 33,967 persons aged 18-44, 14,080 persons aged 45-59 and 14,355 senior citizens. The coverage at private centres stood at 26,69,312.