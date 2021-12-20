T.N. logs 610 new cases; two U.K.-returnees test positive

Chennai reports highest number of cases at 129; four deaths take toll to 36,680

Tamil Nadu recorded 610 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 27,39,806. The fresh cases included two persons who returned from the U.K. and were tested as part of the surveillance measures at the airport.

The State also reported four deaths, taking the toll to 36,680. With 682 patients discharged after treatment, the total number of recovered people stood at 26,95,856. Tamil Nadu had 7,270 active cases.

Chennai reported the highest number of cases, at 129. Coimbatore (98) and Erode (53) were the two other districts that reported more than 50 cases. Another 10 districts reported more than 10 cases each. Of the remaining 25 districts, 23 reported 10 cases or fewer. Virudhunagar and Ariyalur reported no fresh infections.

Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur and Theni reported one death each. The deceased were elderly people who had co-morbidities. The oldest was a 95-year-old man from Theni district, who had diabetes and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on Friday and died two days later.

A total of 1,01,389 people were tested in the 24-hour period ending Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 0.6%.