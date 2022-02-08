T.N. logs 5,104 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai

08 February 2022 00:59 IST

13 deaths recorded across the State; number of active cases fell to 1,05,892

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu dropped to 5,104 on Monday and the number of deaths due to the virus fell to 13.

Of the 38 districts, 27 had fewer than 100 cases. After the daily cases dropped below the 1,000-mark on Sunday, fresh cases fell further in Chennai and Coimbatore with 839 testing positive in Chennai and 807 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu registered logged 466 cases Tiruppur 313. There were 291 cases in Salem, 288 in Erode and 216 in Tiruvallur.

Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Namakkal and Tiruchi recorded over 100 cases. The fresh infections took the State’s overall tally to 34,15,986. Of the 13 deaths recorded, seven were in private hospitals and six in government, taking the overall toll to 37,772. Chennai accounted for eight of these deaths, taking the tally here to 9,012. There were two deaths in Chengalpattu and one each in Namakkal, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur. There were no COVID-19 deaths in 33 districts. As many as 21,027 persons were discharged after treatment. This included 3,984 in Chennai, 2,379 in Coimbatore, 1,394 in Tiruppur and 1,367 in Chengalpattu.

The active cases fell further to 1,05,892. While Chennai had a total of 14,713 active cases, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu had 12,553 and 8,350 respectively. A total of 1,18,782 samples were tested in the State, taking the number of samples tested so far to 6,26,43,799.

Another 1,83,574 persons were vaccinated across the State on Monday, taking the total coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 9,40,58,040. A total of 4,44,275 persons have received the precautionary dose till now.