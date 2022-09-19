T.N. logs 492 fresh COVID-19 infections

No fresh case in three districts; 109 test positive in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 00:16 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 492 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, which pushed up the overall tally of infected persons to 35,76,814.

In Chennai, fresh cases remained over 100 as 109 persons tested positive. Till date, 7,89,168 persons have been infected in the district, of which 7,77,773 have recovered. Currently, 2,326 persons of the 4,926 persons under treatment across the State are in Chennai.

Coimbatore reported 50 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 49. No fresh case was identified in Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Tiruvarur. In 15 districts, fresh cases were reported in two digits. As many as 431 persons were declared to have recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,33,848.

The daily bulletin of the public health department said no casualty had been reported on Sunday. So far 38,040 persons under treatment had succumbed to the infection.

In the 37th mega vaccination camp on Sunday, as many as 8,17,276 persons aged over 12 received their dose. Among them, 28,285 got their first dose and 1,83,073 persons got their second dose. As many as 6,05,918 persons got the precautionary dose.

Till date, among those aged over 18, 96.54% of beneficiaries received the first dose while 91.37% beneficiaries have received the second dose. So far, as many as 86,06,640 eligible persons, accounting for 20.20%, have been administered the precautionary dose.

