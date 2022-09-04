T.N. logs 470 fresh COVID-19 cases

Three districts log no fresh case; 494 persons recover across State

Three districts log no fresh case; 494 persons recover across State

Tamil Nadu reported 470 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the number of persons under treatment in the State to 5,010, of which 2,140 were in Chennai. The total tally of those infected in the State stood at 35,70,567.

Chennai logged 84 fresh infections and Coimbatore 64. For the second day, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur recorded no fresh cases, while in 21 districts each, fewer than 10 persons tested positive.

As many as 19,824 persons took the RT-PCR test on Sunday. So far, 6,77,69,024 persons have taken the test, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

The State logged 494 new recoveries. So far, 35,27,521 persons have recovered from the infection. The State did not record any fatality. Till date, 38,036 persons have succumbed to the infection while under treatment.