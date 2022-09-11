T.N. logs 431 fresh COVID-19 cases; three districts record no fresh case

461 persons recover from infection; no death reported in State

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 23:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker administering vaccine at a camp in Koyambedu on Sunday | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 431 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In 14 districts, fresh infections were in two digits. Chennai led the tally with 89 fresh cases, according to the daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Barring Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur, all other districts recorded fresh cases, taking the number of those under treatment in the State currently to 4,866. Coimbatore reported 54 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 37. The total number of infections in the State stood at 35,73,667.

The State logged 461 recoveries on Sunday. So far, 35,30763 persons have been declared to have recovered. The State did not report any casualty among those undergoing treatment, and the number of those who died due to the infection till date stood at 38,038.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 36th mega vaccination camp, held in around 50,000 places, as many as 12,62,089 persons aged over 12 were administered vaccines. Of these, 9,02,253 persons received their precautionary dose, 61,202 got their first dose and 2,98,634 received the second dose. Health Department officials said as much as 96.49% of the State’s population had received the first dose, and the second dose coverage stood at 91.09%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Till date, 19,82,269 children in the 12-14 age group had received the first dose and 15,31,542 children had got the second dose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app