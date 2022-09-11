T.N. logs 431 fresh COVID-19 cases; three districts record no fresh case

461 persons recover from infection; no death reported in State

461 persons recover from infection; no death reported in State

Tamil Nadu reported 431 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In 14 districts, fresh infections were in two digits. Chennai led the tally with 89 fresh cases, according to the daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Barring Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur, all other districts recorded fresh cases, taking the number of those under treatment in the State currently to 4,866. Coimbatore reported 54 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 37. The total number of infections in the State stood at 35,73,667.

The State logged 461 recoveries on Sunday. So far, 35,30763 persons have been declared to have recovered. The State did not report any casualty among those undergoing treatment, and the number of those who died due to the infection till date stood at 38,038.

At the 36th mega vaccination camp, held in around 50,000 places, as many as 12,62,089 persons aged over 12 were administered vaccines. Of these, 9,02,253 persons received their precautionary dose, 61,202 got their first dose and 2,98,634 received the second dose. Health Department officials said as much as 96.49% of the State’s population had received the first dose, and the second dose coverage stood at 91.09%.

Till date, 19,82,269 children in the 12-14 age group had received the first dose and 15,31,542 children had got the second dose.