T.N. logs 421 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 421 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday, taking the tally of those under treatment to 5,172. As many as 505 persons were discharged. So far, 35,42,208 persons have recovered from the infection.

The State recorded no death in the last 24 hours and the overall toll stood at 38,047. On Wednesday, as many as 12,932 persons were tested through the RT-PCR method.

So far, 6,82,73,940 persons have been tested, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department. Chennai reported 92 fresh cases. At present, 2,325 persons are under treatment in the city and 104 were declared to have recovered. Theni and Ramanathapuram did not record any fresh case. Chengalpattu logged 37 fresh cases and Coimbatore 26.

In 20 districts, the number of fresh cases were lower than 10. 


