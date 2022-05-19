T.N. logs 36 new infections

57,796 persons including 8,089 senior citizens vaccinated in a day

A total of 36 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the State, including 21 cases in Chennai. The tally of those under treatment as of Wednesday rose to 321. Till date in the State, 34,54,722 persons have been infected.

Currently in Chennai, 184 persons are under treatment and another 23 persons were declared to have recovered.

Three fresh infections were reported from Chengalpattu; two each from Cuddalore and Kancheepuram and Tiruchi; whereas one case each was reported from Madurai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts respectively. One person who arrived from Africa had also tested positive, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. In a day, 14,623 persons were tested across the State.

With 39 more persons being discharged after treatment, the number of those who had recovered from the infection rose to 34,16,376. The State did not record any deaths and the toll stood at 38,025.

So far, 28,21,436 persons in the 13 to 59 years age group and 5,04,574 senior citizens have been infected. As many as 1,28,712 children were also infected

Vaccination coverage

Till date, 11,09,91,362 persons have been vaccinated in the State cumulatively by government and private COVID vaccination centres.

A total of 8,089 senior citizens were administered vaccines in 2,639 camps held in a day. Of the 57,796 persons who were protected, 123 were healthcare and 386 frontline workers. At least 1,295 children in the 12 to 14 years age group; and 713 in the 15 to 18 years age group were inoculated. As many as 33,758 persons in the 18 to 44 years segment were also covered. Among the 10,79,46,524 persons vaccinated till date were 13,432 persons in the 45 to 59 years age group who were administered their dose today.

Cumulatively, 10,58,224 persons have received their precautionary dose. In private COVID vaccination centres till date 30,44,838 persons have benefited.