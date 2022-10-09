T.N. logs 342 fresh COVID-19 infections

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 342 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Four districts — Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur — did not have any fresh case. In 11 districts, fresh cases were in double digits.

Chennai reported 84 fresh cases. In 23 districts, the number of fresh infections were in single digit. As on date, 4,707 persons are under treatment in the State. The total number of cases in the State stood at 35,86,926. According to Public Health bulletin, 480 persons were discharged on Sunday, pushing the number of those who had recovered to 35,44,171.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State reported no new death. The overall toll stood at 38,048, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app