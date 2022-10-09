T.N. logs 342 fresh COVID-19 infections

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 342 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Four districts — Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur — did not have any fresh case. In 11 districts, fresh cases were in double digits.

Chennai reported 84 fresh cases. In 23 districts, the number of fresh infections were in single digit. As on date, 4,707 persons are under treatment in the State. The total number of cases in the State stood at 35,86,926. According to Public Health bulletin, 480 persons were discharged on Sunday, pushing the number of those who had recovered to 35,44,171.

The State reported no new death. The overall toll stood at 38,048, officials said.