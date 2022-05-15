T.N. logs 30 fresh COVID-19 infections

May 15, 2022 23:40 IST

Thirty-one districts log no fresh infections

The State reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases from among 16,001 tests on Sunday.

Seven districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Chengalpattu recorded fresh cases of COVID-19, while thirty-one districts logged no infections.

In the State, 6,52,27,420 persons have been tested so far. Currently, 359 persons are under treatment, either at home or in health care facilities. The total number of infections stood at 34,54,621.

In Chennai, the number of fresh cases fell below 20, with 16 persons testing positive. At the same time, 29 more were declared to have recovered and 199 persons were under treatment.

Chengalpattu with seven fresh cases and Coimbatore and Tiruchi with two each had the most number of cases in a day. Tiruvallur, Sivagangai and Cuddalore logged one case each.

So far, 34,16,237 persons have recovered in the State, including 79 persons who were discharged in the past several hours.

No fresh deaths were recorded in the State.