T.N. logs 23,443 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 01:35 IST

Chennai registers decline in fresh cases from 8,987 to 8,591

Fresh coronavirus infections dropped marginally in Tamil Nadu on Monday as 23,443 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The State’s active caseload surpassed 1.5 lakh.

The new cases may be slightly lower compared to 23,975 cases on Sunday. In the last two days, the number of samples tested remained more or less the same — around 1.40 lakh — while the overall positivity rate stood at 16.71%. Chennai registered a decline in fresh cases from 8,987 to 8,591. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur too recorded a dip in daily cases. While Chengalapattu logged 2,236 cases as against 2,701 the previous day, the daily infections dropped from 1,273 to 1,018 in Tiruvallur. However, Coimbatore saw a rise in fresh cases as its tally surpassed 2,000. As against 1,866 cases the previous day, the district logged 2,042 cases on Monday.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 29,63,366. Another 20 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,009. Chennai accounted for the most number of fatalities at nine. The number of active cases rose to 1,52,348. Of this, Chennai accounted for 60,126 active cases.

A total of 1,21,466 persons, including 74,270 aged 18 to 44 and 30,598 aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Monday, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 8,82,88,223.