T.N. logs 206 fresh COVID-19 cases; no new case in 5 districts

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 24, 2022 00:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 206 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of those currently under treatment in the State to 3,124. Five districts — Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, the Nilgiris and Tirupathur — did not report any fresh case. Till date, the State has reported 35,90,658 cases. In Chennai as many as 51 persons tested positive on Sunday and 188 persons were discharged.

As on date, 1,517 persons are under treatment in the State. Three districts — Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur — reported fresh infections in double digits. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The daily bulletin from the Public Health department said 398 persons were discharged post recovery. So far, 35,49,486 persons have recovered in the State. As on date, 38,048 persons succumbed to the infection in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app