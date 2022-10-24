T.N. logs 206 fresh COVID-19 cases; no new case in 5 districts

Tamil Nadu reported 206 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of those currently under treatment in the State to 3,124. Five districts — Ariyalur, Kalkakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, the Nilgiris and Tirupathur — did not report any fresh case. Till date, the State has reported 35,90,658 cases. In Chennai as many as 51 persons tested positive on Sunday and 188 persons were discharged.

As on date, 1,517 persons are under treatment in the State. Three districts — Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur — reported fresh infections in double digits.

The daily bulletin from the Public Health department said 398 persons were discharged post recovery. So far, 35,49,486 persons have recovered in the State. As on date, 38,048 persons succumbed to the infection in the State.