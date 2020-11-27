T.N. logs 1,464 new cases, 14 deaths

CHENNAI

27 November 2020 01:34 IST

Daily tally of cases in Chennai less than 400; 8 districts record less than 10 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the State touched 11,173 on Thursday with 1,464 persons testing positive. The State’s tally touched 7,76,174.

On Thursday, 1,797 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities, taking the tally of treated patients to 7,53,332. The State recorded 14 deaths and the toll stood at 11,669.

In Chennai district, 396 new cases were reported on Thursday. Also, 566 patients were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 4,020. While the district has recorded 2,13,801 cases, so far 2,05,944 persons have been discharged after treatment, according to health officials.

Coimbatore district saw a marginal rise in the number of positive cases in a day with 158 fresh cases and two deaths reported.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, eight districts recorded less than 10 new cases on Thursday and 12 districts had fewer than 20 fresh cases each.

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvannamalai districts each reported one death, according to the daily report. Of the 14 people who died of COVID-19 on Thursday, 13 had pre-existing health condition. While six of them died in private hospitals, the rest had been admitted to government facilities.