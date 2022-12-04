T.N. logs 12 new COVID-19 cases, 127 active cases

December 04, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Tamil Nadu tested 5,204 persons for COVID-19. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Twelve persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The cases were reported in eight districts. Chennai reported three cases, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported two each, while Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruvallur reported one each. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State was 35,94,198. A total of 28 persons were reported as recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 127, of which Chennai had 25, Chengalpattu had 19, Coimbatore had 14 and Kanniyakumari had 16. Tamil Nadu tested 5,204 persons for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US