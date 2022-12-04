  1. EPaper
T.N. logs 12 new COVID-19 cases, 127 active cases

December 04, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 Tamil Nadu tested 5,204 persons for COVID-19. Photo: File

 Tamil Nadu tested 5,204 persons for COVID-19. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Twelve persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The cases were reported in eight districts. Chennai reported three cases, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported two each, while Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruvallur reported one each. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State was 35,94,198. A total of 28 persons were reported as recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 127, of which Chennai had 25, Chengalpattu had 19, Coimbatore had 14 and Kanniyakumari had 16. Tamil Nadu tested 5,204 persons for COVID-19.

