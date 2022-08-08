T.N. logs 1,057 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent August 08, 2022 00:02 IST

Active cases fell below 10,000; Tirupathur and Ramanathapuram had just one case each

Active COVID-19 cases in the State fell below 10,000 on Sunday, with 9,889 persons being treated for the infection, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department. The State reported 1,057 fresh cases, and 35,52,698 persons have been infected so far. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to register cases in three digits. In Chennai 234 persons tested positive on Sunday and in Coimbatore 122. Chengalpattu reported 90 fresh cases. As many as 11 districts registered fewer than 10 infections, with Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recording just one infection each. Another 1,429 persons were declared to have recovered, raising the overall tally of recoveries to 35,04,776. According to the bulletin, no one under treatment had succumbed to the infection. Till date, 38,033 persons have died while under treatment.



