TN lockdown: Top takeaways from CM’s order on restrictive measures

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

Top Developments
  1. Here are the takeaways from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcements on restrictive measures in TN from 6 p.m. from March 24 to 31.
  2. No public, private transport including autos and taxis will ply. No inter-district, inter-state transport. Emergencies are exempted.
  3. Only groceries, milk, vegetables, poultry, fish shops will remain open. All other shops should be shut.
  4. Only Collectorates, Police department, fire services, electricity, water, prisons, health, judiciary and local bodies will function.
  5. Private companies, IT companies must engage in work from home. Private hospitals will function.
  6. Companies engaged in production of essentials and exports must operate with minimal workforce.
  7. Construction work, except those for emergencies, shall be stopped. But workers must be paid wages during this period.
  8. Hotels would be allowed to operate only for delivery of parcels. All Amma Unavagams will continue to function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 3:23:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-lockdown-top-takeaways-from-cms-order-on-restrictive-measures/article31142141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY