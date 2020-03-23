TN lockdown: Top takeaways from CM’s order on restrictive measures
The Hindu Net Desk
March 23, 2020 15:22 IST
The Hindu Net Desk
March 23, 2020 15:22 IST
Top Developments
- Here are the takeaways from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcements on restrictive measures in TN from 6 p.m. from March 24 to 31.
- No public, private transport including autos and taxis will ply. No inter-district, inter-state transport. Emergencies are exempted.
- Only groceries, milk, vegetables, poultry, fish shops will remain open. All other shops should be shut.
- Only Collectorates, Police department, fire services, electricity, water, prisons, health, judiciary and local bodies will function.
- Private companies, IT companies must engage in work from home. Private hospitals will function.
- Companies engaged in production of essentials and exports must operate with minimal workforce.
- Construction work, except those for emergencies, shall be stopped. But workers must be paid wages during this period.
- Hotels would be allowed to operate only for delivery of parcels. All Amma Unavagams will continue to function.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 3:23:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-lockdown-top-takeaways-from-cms-order-on-restrictive-measures/article31142141.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story