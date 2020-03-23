TN lockdown: Top takeaways from CM’s order on restrictive measures and Section 144

Here are the takeaways from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcements on restrictive measures in TN from 6 p.m. from March 24 to 31.

- No public, private transport including autos and taxis will ply. No inter-district, inter-state transport. Emergencies are exempted.

- Only groceries, milk, vegetables, poultry, fish shops will remain open. All other shops should be shut.

- Only Collectorates, Police department, fire services, electricity, water, prisons, health, judiciary and local bodies will function.

- Private companies, IT companies must engage in work from home. Private hospitals will function.

- Companies engaged in production of essentials and exports must operate with minimal workforce.

- Construction work, except those for emergencies, shall be stopped. But workers must be paid wages during this period.

- Hotels would be allowed to operate only for delivery of parcels. All Amma Unavagams will continue to function.