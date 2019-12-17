TN local body polls: Over 2.98 lakh nominations received

A total of 2,98,335 nominations have been received from candidates intending to contest in rural local body (RLB) polls in the 27 districts in Tamil Nadu where polling is slated on December 27 and 30 according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

Over 2.06 lakh nominations have been received for village panchayat ward member posts, and 54,747 nominations have been received for village panchayat president posts. A total of 32,939 and 3,992 nominations have been received for panchayat union ward member and district panchayat ward member posts respectively.

The heads of panchayat unions and district panchayats willould be elected later by the respective ward members.

Helplines for complaints

The TNSEC also announced helplines for filing complaints in case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Complaints can be made on 18004257072, 18004257073 and 18004257074 and in person at the centre set up at the TNSEC office in Chennai.