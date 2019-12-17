Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Over 2.98 lakh nominations received

Candidates in Udhagamandalam filing their nominations for the local body polls

Candidates in Udhagamandalam filing their nominations for the local body polls   | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

more-in

The nominations have been received from candidates intending to contest in rural local body polls in 27 districts of the State on December 27 and 30

A total of 2,98,335 nominations have been received from candidates intending to contest in rural local body (RLB) polls in the 27 districts in Tamil Nadu where polling is slated on December 27 and 30 according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

Over 2.06 lakh nominations have been received for village panchayat ward member posts, and 54,747 nominations have been received for village panchayat president posts. A total of 32,939 and 3,992 nominations have been received for panchayat union ward member and district panchayat ward member posts respectively.

The heads of panchayat unions and district panchayats willould be elected later by the respective ward members.

Helplines for complaints

The TNSEC also announced helplines for filing complaints in case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Complaints can be made on 18004257072, 18004257073 and 18004257074 and in person at the centre set up at the TNSEC office in Chennai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 5:14:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-local-body-polls-over-298-lakh-nominations-received/article30329297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY