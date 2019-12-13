TN local body polls: BJP names functionaries to announce party candidates

Ahead of the two-phase rural local body polls scheduled across Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State unit on Friday named party functionaries, who have been authorised to announce the party's candidates.
Former BJP State president and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan has appointed party functionaries for each of the 27 poll-bound districts across the State.
These 27 party men hold various posts in BJP’s national and State-level panels.
In the absence of a State president for the party in Tamil Nadu, since the appointment of Tamilisai Soundarajan as Telangana Governor, Mr. Radhakrishnan was recently appointed leader in-charge for coordinating election-related functions in the State.
