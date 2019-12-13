Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: BJP names functionaries to announce party candidates

Former BJP State president and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan

Former BJP State president and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

more-in

Former BJP State president Pon. Radhakrishnan has appointed party functionaries for each of the 27 poll-bound districts across the State

Ahead of the two-phase rural local body polls scheduled across Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State unit on Friday named party functionaries, who have been authorised to announce the party's candidates.

Former BJP State president and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan has appointed party functionaries for each of the 27 poll-bound districts across the State.

These 27 party men hold various posts in BJP’s national and State-level panels.

In the absence of a State president for the party in Tamil Nadu, since the appointment of Tamilisai Soundarajan as Telangana Governor, Mr. Radhakrishnan was recently appointed leader in-charge for coordinating election-related functions in the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 1:21:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-local-body-polls-bjp-names-functionaries-to-announce-party-candidates/article30295454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY