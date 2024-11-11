T.N. lists achievements of Rural Development Department

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday listed out various welfare measures being undertaken by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department across the State.

An official release said under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS), a sum of ₹702 crore was allocated each for 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Under the MLACDS, over 34,000 works have been taken up and over 26,000 of them have been completed, while works were on the rest of the projects. Under Jal Jeevan scheme, drinking water supply has been ensured for over 7.15 lakh houses in rural areas at a total cost of ₹2,123 crore.

Steps were on to construct eight new Samathuvapurams in eight districts and ₹50 crore has been allocated towards the new Samathuvapurams, it said. Under the Swachh Bharat mission (Rural), over 2.43 lakh toilets have been constructed since 2021-22.

Under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), over 7,400 works have been taken up and over 6,100 works have been completed. Over 6,400 works have been taken up under Namakku Naame scheme and over 5,700 works have been completed.

Under ‘Repairs to Rural Houses’ projects, over 1 lakh old houses were to be taken up for repairs ₹832 crore during 2024-25 and of them, works have been completed in over 10,000 houses.

As for ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme, over 1 lakh concrete houses were to be constructed at a total cost of ₹3,500 crore during 2024-25. Works have commenced and were in various stages of construction, it said.

Under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme in rural areas, over 3.30 lakh houses have been constructed between May 7, 2021 and October 3, 2024. Special works towards bus terminuses, roads, bridges and community halls have been taken up in village panchayats across the State at a total cost of ₹594 crore.

