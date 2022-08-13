T.N. likely to have 2.10 lakh BE/B Tech seats this year

‘434 engineering colleges to participate in TNEA single window counselling this year’

The overall sanctioned students’ intake in BE/B Tech courses is likely to touch 2.10 lakh seats this year in Tamil Nadu’s Anna University departments, government, aided and self-financing engineering colleges.

Of the sanctioned 1,96,627 BE/B. Tech seats in the self-financing colleges, about 55-60% will be available under the government quota, to be filled up through single window counselling as part of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022).

Additional counselling

The TNEA will additionally conduct counselling for around 900 seats in Annamalai University and the 10,000 seats in government and Anna University constituent colleges, besides the 2,270 seats in the four campuses of the university in Chennai. Besides these, 106 seats are available for B Arch.

According to officials, 434 engineering colleges would participate in the TNEA single window counselling this year.