T.N. likely to have 2.10 lakh BE/B Tech seats this year

R. Sujatha August 13, 2022 00:46 IST

‘434 engineering colleges to participate in TNEA single window counselling this year’

The overall sanctioned students’ intake in BE/B Tech courses is likely to touch 2.10 lakh seats this year in Tamil Nadu’s Anna University departments, government, aided and self-financing engineering colleges.

Of the sanctioned 1,96,627 BE/B. Tech seats in the self-financing colleges, about 55-60% will be available under the government quota, to be filled up through single window counselling as part of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022).

Additional counselling

The TNEA will additionally conduct counselling for around 900 seats in Annamalai University and the 10,000 seats in government and Anna University constituent colleges, besides the 2,270 seats in the four campuses of the university in Chennai. Besides these, 106 seats are available for B Arch.

According to officials, 434 engineering colleges would participate in the TNEA single window counselling this year.

Though the number of engineering colleges have reduced compared to previous years, the number of BE/B Tech seats have increased as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has sanctioned additional intake of students in certain branches such as CSE, IT and other emerging areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cyber security, and Internet of things (IoT), among others. Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the university had issued show cause notices to 18 private colleges, which suffered from academic and infrastructural deficiencies. Two institutions have responded to the notices. “This year, 18 colleges have been issued show cause notice as they were found to have deficiencies during inspection. If institutions return with details [on deficiencies and rectify them] we may give affiliation,” he said. Deficiencies listed The deficiencies that the university’s inspection team pointed out include lack of faculty, infrastructure (laboratory and classrooms) and library facilities. “The colleges have received the approval of AICTE but to be awarded affiliation, they must satisfy the university’s affiliation requirement. Some colleges do not have sufficient faculty. They were given time to revert after the first intimation was sent to them. After the second notice if the colleges do not satisfy the criteria as per law we can suspend the affiliation,” Mr. Velraj said.



