December 30, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to extend the tax exemption for e-vehicles (battery-operated vehicles) beyond December 31, 2022. An official source said the State government was exploring the move. The government had, in November 2020, issued orders granting 100% tax exemption for all e-vehicles, up to December 31, 2022.